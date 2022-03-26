The unmanned spacecraft Solar Orbiter reached the point closest to the sun on Saturday on its more than two-year journey through the universe. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the probe has now approached the sun as close as 48 million kilometers. That is less than a third of the distance between Earth and Sun. A man-designed device has never been closer.
