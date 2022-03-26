The former football player and assistant coach of Feyenoord previously announced that he was “super proud” that Myjer would marry him and Inge. “We are huge fans. We once met on the beach and there was an immediate click. In everyday life, he is exactly the same as on stage,” 59-year-old John said at the time. “We initially asked if he wanted to perform, but then he came up with a much nicer plan. Jochem said that he is also a babs (special civil servant), which means that he is allowed to marry people. Then we were right on. You can’t make us happier.”
The bride shared a few wedding photos on Instagram that were taken at the Zalmhuis in Capelle aan den IJssel. Many followers react enthusiastically to the photos. ‘Wow…. You are not normally beautiful! Congratulations again and good luck.’ John de Wolf and Zijdenbos have been together for more than fifteen years.
#Romantic #John #Wolf #finally #married #Inge
