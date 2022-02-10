Iván Cuéllar is not having any luck on his return to Gijón. With no other circumstances and with Mariño ahead, the Copa del Rey was going to be the competition in which he defended Sporting’s goal again, but an injury prevented him from doing so and now it is the coronavirus that has affected him. The club has announced that the goalkeeper from Mérida has tested positive for COVID and he has had to isolate himself at home, so he will be absent for the next day against Mirandés; It is in good condition.

It was the surprise signing of last summer. President Javier Fernández reached an agreement with Cuéllar so that the 37-year-old veteran goalkeeper could face his second spell at Sporting and by the way the competition with Marino hardened. Since his signing he could not participate in the league but the cup was presented as the stage for his return, but he found himself with a broken fiber in his right leg a few days before the first round against Ceares.

Sporting reached the round of 16 of the KO tournament but Cuéllar was unable to make his debut because the muscle injury left him inactive for a couple of months. Therefore, they missed the qualifiers against Alcorcón, Villarreal and Cádiz, in addition to eight league games. Last week he entered the call against Eibar. Return to the dynamics of the team that has now been cut short by COVID-19.

Cuéllar spent his first stage at Sporting between 2008 and 2017. There were nine seasons in which he accumulated 211 games, all of them as a starter. Preciado, Tejada, Clemente, Manolo, Sandoval, Abelardo and Rubi were his trainers. Along the way, the last promotion of the team to the First Division, as the goalkeeper with the fewest goals scored in the Second Division, and two relegations in addition to two serious injuries in 2009 and 2010. His dream continues to be to return with Sporting to the highest category of Spanish football.