Drusilla Foer is the character of the moment. His participation in the Sanremo Festival was highly anticipated and did not disappoint expectations, turning out to be one of the most loved protagonists on the Ariston stage.

The noblewoman conceived and interpreted by Gianluca Gori intrigued everyone. Very little is known about his private life. Before participating in the Festival she was referred to as her originally from Siena and was born on 23 July 1945.

The noblewoman very often shows herself on social networks inside her home which apparently she would be in Florence where it has long since moved.

There are not many news or details but sifting through the videos and photos that I post daily on social media, Drusilla would live in an elegant apartment full of books and works of art attached to the walls.

Source: Instagram

Like a self-respecting noblewoman, the house of Drusilla Foer it is characterized by a retro atmosphere with antique furnishings, bookcases packed with books, evocative portraits, soft lamps and armchairs.

In the background of numerous shots you can see numerous photographs, some even in black and white.

Drusilla Foer commented on her experience at the Festival

For Drusilla now is the time for a well-deserved rest after the pressures accumulated at the Festival. She herself recounted her experience of her to the microphones of Radio Deejay.

“It was a good party: there was a lot of music and I hugged many people, from those I have already worked with to the many young people competing. It was a demonstration of esteem that I did not expect in such large quantities “ – He admitted.

It’s still: “I was very calm, I don’t know why. There was a nice atmosphere, very affectionate, which I didn’t expect behind the stage of the Ariston: I thought there were more agitated energies, more tension. I also chat with the walls, I started talking to the technicians, the seamstress, everyone: I tend to look for people when I’m upset, so I really enjoyed it “.