University of Helsinki Research: Healthy lifestyles help prevent gestational diabetes in those most at risk for heredity

The researchers succeeded in developing a risk score to identify the mothers who would benefit most from lifestyle counseling.

Helsinki a university study found that healthy lifestyles help prevent gestational diabetes in those with the highest hereditary risk of the disease.

The university reported on the study earlier this week.

Gestational diabetes is now diagnosed in more and more people in Finland. It is important for the health of both mother and child both during pregnancy and after childbirth.

Gestational diabetes The Lifestyle Prevention survey was conducted in 2008–2013 in Helsinki and Lappeenranta.

Women with high risk of diabetes or planning to become pregnant were invited to participate in the study. These included women with a body mass index greater than 30 or with a history of gestational diabetes.

A total of 724 women in the study were assigned to either a control group or to receive enhanced exercise and diet counseling.

With the help of the women who participated in the study, the researchers developed a risk score that can be used to calculate the genetic risk of diabetes.

Helsinki the results of the research conducted by the university can be considered significant worldwide.

The study found that risk points for type 2 diabetes were associated with elevated glucose levels in middle and late pregnancy and one year after delivery.

High risk scores also correlate more with gestational diabetes, pre-diabetes, and diabetes one year after birth.

Of these based on the data, the researchers found that only women with the highest hereditary risk of type 2 diabetes benefited from enhanced lifestyle counseling.

This, in turn, would allow genetic risk scoring to allow researchers to identify those most at risk in the future.

