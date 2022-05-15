Mexico.- During Saturday, May 14, users of the telephone company Telcel service failures reported of messages, calls and internet, intermittence that, according to the company owned by tycoon Carlos Slim Helú, were resolved the same day.

It was as of yesterday morning when users of the Telcel network who live in cities in the state of Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Durango and Chihuahua they began to report service failures.

Through the social mediathousands of Internet users who make use of the telecommunications services of the Mexican company announced that they were presenting interruptions in the network, which prevented them from sending messages, making calls and using the Internet.

Through an information card, the company that is operated by America Movil reported that, derived from a degradation in the voice, SMS and data servicessome of its clients in the cities of the aforementioned states of the Mexican Republic presented damages.

Although Telcel indicated that the interruptions of its services only occurred in some cities in the center-north of the national territory, in the case of localized failures, some of its clients also reported intermittence in other regions of the nation, such as the Mexico City.

According to Internet users, who mostly used the social network Twitter to report the situation, they pointed out that the failures began around 10 am on Saturday and ended until noon that same day.

“Telcel offers an apology for the inconvenience and asks users to restart their equipment to continue enjoying our services,” said América Móvil’s telephone company.

Telcel will not increase its prices in 2022

This week, Telcel announced that, throughout the current year, will not raise the prices of telephone and internet services that it offers to its millions of users in the Mexican Republic.

Through a statement, the technology corporation said it was aware of the current context that Mexico is going through in the face of high inflation that has not subsided for months, so, in order to support its clients, it reported that it will not increase the cost of its services. throughout the year.

“Aware of the current situation, Telcel seeks to benefit its clients who use our services on a daily basis, while helping to reduce inflationary pressures derived from a complex global economic environment,” he said.