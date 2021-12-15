United States U.S. House of Representatives Votes: Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Contempts Congress, Case Referrals

The former chief of staff to the U.S. president, who has been prosecuted since leaving office, is HR Haldeman nearly 50 years ago.

The United States former president Donald Trumpin former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is very close to a criminal charge of contempt for Congress. Early Wednesday in Finnish time, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 222–208 in favor of Meadows denigrating Congress. The matter will then be referred to the Ministry of Justice and prosecution.

Only two Republicans, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, voted in favor of the decision with the Democrats.

Vote was made after the U.S. House of Commons Inquiry Committee voted unanimously on Monday on a recommendation to prosecute Meadows. The committee ruled on the matter when Meadows stopped last week from assisting the committee in investigating the conquest of the Congress House.

On January 6, Congress was confirming the election results, but delivery had to be suspended due to the Capitol riot. The U.S. Congress Building is called the Capitol and the surrounding area is called the Capitol Hill.

Supporters of President Trump attacked the congress building, killing five people during the violent turmoil. Trump is accused of inciting the attack. Trump has also sought to complicate the investigation.

Previous The Chief of Staff of the President of the United States, who has been prosecuted since leaving office, is HR Haldeman almost 50 years ago. At the time, the criminal charges were related to the Watergate scandal. Haldeman was found guilty and sentenced to 1.5 years in prison.

Committee on the Occupation of Congress may later also recommend prosecuting former President Trump.