United States | Two companies from Trump’s corporate group were fined millions for tax fraud

It is the first time that Trump’s companies have received a criminal conviction.

For two The ex-president of the United States Donald Trump’s the company of the group of companies has been fined a total of 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud and accounting falsification in court in New York. The Trump family’s companies Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corp were already convicted in December of tax fraud and other financial crimes, but the punishment was announced only now. The verdict came from a total of 17 different charges.

“Although the companies cannot go to prison, this verdict and punishment are reminders that you cannot deceive the tax authorities and get away with it,” said the prosecutor in the case Alvin Bragg.

On Tuesday, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg75, was sentenced to five months in prison for tax fraud.

As part of the plea deal, Weisselberg testified against his former employer. However, he did not connect the ex-president to any crimes in his testimony. Weisselberg served as the company’s CFO in 2005–2021.

The Trump Organization is currently run by the ex-president’s grown sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.