United States Trump tries to destroy Liz Cheney, the Republican’s last resistance to the ex-president, who is rummaging through the Capitol riot

Liz Cheney, who served in Congress for five years, is trying to prevent Trump from re-running as president. Trump, meanwhile, is trying to overthrow Cheney in next year’s congressional election.

Donald Trump is no longer the president of the United States, but he is still the undisputed leader of Republicans in the country’s second main party. However, her complete take on Republicans is trying to undermine the party’s own woman named Liz Cheney.

As congressman Cheney has not shut his mouth over the former president, Trump and his supporters are working to destroy Cheney in next November’s congressional election.

Before that election, Cheney, for his part, is trying to get Republicans to open their eyes and see that Trump is a threat to U.S. democracy.

Wyoming Liz Cheney, 55, from the state, has been sitting in the House of Representatives for five years. In the past, he was best known for being his father Dick Cheneywho served as a Republican George W. Bushin as a hard-pressed vice president from 2001 to 2009.

Vice President Dick Cheney took the oath of office on January 20, 2005, alongside his wife, Lynn. Of the daughters, Mary held the Bible and Liz Cheney testified on her right.

Today, Cheney is known much more than her father’s daughter. He has become Trump’s main enemy because Trumpers believe he has committed two major sins.

The first offense against Trump was when Cheney was one of ten Republicans who voted in favor of the official indictment against Trump last January. According to the indictment, Trump “incited an uprising” of his supporters who forcibly broke into the Congress House on January 6th.

Senator Republicans acquitted Trump of the charge, but now a special committee of the Democratic-led Congress is rummaging through the House of Congress.

His second misstep is Cheney, the vice-chairman of the special committee who has been anxious attack on Trump.

Last Monday, Cheney gave a televised speech, in which he sought to show how Trump allowed the Congress House violence to continue for more than three hours, even though he knew exactly the danger of the situation.

Trump sat in front of the TV for a long time, admiring the fire of his supporters’ spirits, until he finally bent on persuading the rioters on his travels with his video message.

President Donald Trump, who served in office for a week, met with congressmen at the White House on Jan. 27, 2017. On his right is North Carolina Republican Virginia Foxx and on his left is Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who just started in Congress.

Last in january, it seemed for a moment that the republicans were ready to cut their gaps in Trump. Vice President of Trump Mike Pence Trump no longer agreed to claim that Trump would have won the 2020 presidential election, which he lost. No, even though the trumpeters are demanding that Pence be hanged.

Republican leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell and the Republican boss in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy Trump held that Trump was responsible for the capture of the Congress House.

But after sniffing out the feelings of Republican Republicans, McConnell, McCarthy, and hundreds of other Republican politicians realized that there was no real resistance to Trump.

McConnell did not vote in favor of Trump’s conviction and largely ruled that Trump was acquitted. As early as the end of January, McCarthy rushed to Trump’s Florida mansion to apply for support from the former president for the 2022 congressional election.

In the process as the party leadership knelt in front of Trump, few rebels got a ride from the ranks. Last summer, it was reported that Cheney, which had been the subject of numerous death threats, had spent about 50,000 euros on security services during January-March.

Knowledge of the field radiated to Congress. On May 12, Republicans smoked Cheney out of the party’s House of Representatives presidency. It made Trump happy and nasty.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter and creepy person,” Trump said.

Liz Cheney, meanwhile, said of Trump the same day, “I’m doing my best to make sure the former president never gets anywhere near the president’s office again.”

Now, with less than a year to go through the congressional election, Cheney and his Democratic allies try to gather as much evidence as possible against Trump over the conquest of the House of Congress. Trump’s people, in turn, place chips on the election map.

Harriet Hageman.

A Republican politician named Wyoming has been located Harriet Hageman. He opposed Trump as a “racist and xenophobic” fan during the 2016 presidential election, but he has also seen the light.

In next year’s election, Hageman will stand up to Cheney as a candidate for the Trump movement. In September, Hageman was kicked out of luck when Trump personally announced his support for the woman in his campaign. The irony is that in the 2016 presidential election, Cheney supported Trump.

Trump’s involvement in the election campaign frightened traditional Republicans. Former President George W. Bush announced shortly after Trump’s announcement that he would raise money for Cheney, who will also receive grants from donors to the Lincoln Project of Republicans who hate Trump.

Trump has shared a photo on social media with an image of Liz Cheney embedded in Bush’s face. In this, Trump signals that Cheney is a Bush-like “supposedly Republican,” Republican In Name Only (RINO).

In Wyoming is home to less than 600,000 people, but its only seat in the House of Representatives of the Federal Congress could become the most watched battle of the 2022 election. Interestingly, Cheney is speculated to be running for president in 2024.

Trump has not yet officially ran for office in the next presidential election, but 60 to 80 percent of Republicans say so, according to various polls.

In a recent Morning Consult poll, Cheney flagged two percent of Republicans on behalf of the presidential campaign.

The following sources have been used in the article: AP, ABC, NPR, Politico, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The National Interest, Fox News, CNN.