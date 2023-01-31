There are different memberships in Sam’s Club, between the classic, benefits, and PLUS, which as a member, allow you to have benefits on purchases. since the American chain operates through customers who are members of its price club, therefore, since the wholesale store is popular, a guy shared the experience of visiting the store in a China branch.

A boy took advantage of the fact that the store based in Bentonville Arkansas, which is operated by Walmart and operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and China, took advantage of being in the last mentioned country to record a video at Sam’s Club, thus becoming viral.

Through the TikTok social network, the account, ‘@mexasenchina’, broadcast the video titled, “You won’t believe what they sell”, in which he left out convenience stores in China, to see what they consume and offer in the Sam’s store, serving to see how the market works in that part of the world.

The foreigner recorded every detail of the department store founded on April 7, 1983, Midwest City, Oklahoma, United States, whose executive director since November 15, 2019 is Kathryn McLay and whose annual membership costs $45 dollars if it is It is a standard card, working the credentials worldwide, there are from nests of birds that eat, robot and pizzas of Don Cangrejo.

Being in the store founded by Sam Waals, the foreign boy, he showed that in one of the branches located in China, bird cages that are eaten are for sale, according to the content creator, “costs more than my salary”subsequently, surprised netizens the most.

This is because the young man taught that at the entrance to the store, there is a robot, which is used to play chess with its artificial intelligence, although customers have tried, it is said that no one has been able to beat it, since He is a master at the game.

Likewise, in the famous chain of clubs, there are bottles of all sizes and prices to be affordable for customers, making consumers pay approximately $300,000 pesos for the alcoholic drinks.

Likewise, for people who are interested in medicinal herbs, in the pharmacy corridor, the Mexican highlighted that, “It’s not just any pharmacy, they sell Chinese medicine here, and that means they have any kind of herbs,” at the end, he talked about the delicious pizzas.

“The most impressive thing is that there is a sams in China”, “the nests are part of the traditional food, they are specific nests of specific birds”, netizens pointed out.