During this holiday season, healthcare workers in the United States are keeping a close eye on the increase in cases of the JN.1 variant of covid-19which in a few weeks has gone from being 3.5% of covid cases to representing 21% in the country.

“JN.1 has been responsible for more than 30 percent of coronavirus infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts this variant will continue to rise nationwide”, indicated the American non-profit organization AARP.

There, they explained that the JN.1 variant is close to the BA.2.86, which is highly mutated, it is not the only strain of covid that is spreading in the North American country, but variants such as HK.3, JG.3 and JD.1.1 are also being infected.

Countries in Asia have also begun to take measures to slow the spread. See also What is known about the Omicron variant as the third year of the pandemic approaches? - France 24

On the other hand, in Asia they have also begun to take measures to stop the spread of the variant, as reported Bloomberg. For this reason, they have installed temperature scanners at airports and invited people to use masks again to stop the spread, not only of covid but of germs, flu and pathogens.



Additionally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that the JN.1 variant may be more transmissible or better at evading immune systems, even though “there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other variants currently circulating.”

At the AARP they also recommended resuming the old measures against covid, such as wash hands frequently, wear face masks –at least if you are in very crowded places-, as well as getting the vaccine if you have not already done so, since this prevents the spread of new variants.

