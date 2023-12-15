“During the fighting in Shujaiya, the army mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as posing a threat. As a result, the forces opened fire on them and killed them,” the army said in a statement, expressing “deep remorse for the tragic incident.”

The army explained in its statement that the dead were Yotam Haim, from Kibbutz Kfar Azza and Samer Talqa, from Kibbutz Nir Am. The family of the third hostage had been notified and asked that his name not be published.

The IDF said, “This is an active combat zone with continuous fighting over the past few days. Immediate lessons were learned from this incident, which were conveyed to all IDF forces in the field.”