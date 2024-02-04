Sunday, February 4, 2024
United States | The Senate published a text draft of the Ukraine package, which would significantly tighten immigration laws

February 4, 2024
in World Europe
The Senate is scheduled to vote on the matter only in the beginning of the week, and it is not at all certain whether the package will even advance to the final vote.

of the United States the senate has published a draft of the legal text, which should, among other things, continue the country's support for Ukraine and Israel.

The matter has been negotiated between Democrats and Republicans for months. The Republican camp has demanded stricter border control in the United States in order to continue the support.

President Joe Biden has indicated that he supports the swift passage of the motion.

News channel CNN's according to the financial size of the package is a good 118 billion dollars. The legislative package would significantly tighten immigration laws in the United States.

