United States | The Secret Service ended the White House cocaine investigation

of the United States The Secret Service has closed its investigation into cocaine found in the White House. The culprit has not been found, said the British public broadcasting company BBC on Thursday.

Secret the service tried to solve the cocaine case with the help of fingerprints, DNA traces and surveillance camera recordings without success.