Friday, July 14, 2023
United States | The Secret Service ended the White House cocaine investigation

July 14, 2023
in World Europe
The drug was found in the West Wing of the White House at the beginning of July. The culprit has not been caught.

of the United States The Secret Service has closed its investigation into cocaine found in the White House. The culprit has not been found, said the British public broadcasting company BBC on Thursday.

Cocaine was found at the beginning of July during a routine inspection. It was in a storage locker used to store the phones of employees and guests of the US Presidential Administration.

Secret the service tried to solve the cocaine case with the help of fingerprints, DNA traces and surveillance camera recordings without success.

