“It is a pride and a pleasure to come to this great family, to the best team in the world,” said Iñigo Martínez this Thursday in his coming-out as a new Barcelona player after leaving Athletic. The Basque central defender was presented at the Ciudad Deportiva de Sant Joan Despí and was euphoric for this new stage, which he is reaching at the age of 32 after committing two seasons with Barça, with a termination clause of 400 million euros .

The arrival of Iñigo Martínez at the Barça club puts an end to a desire that Barça had had for many years and this was noticed by Joan Laporta, radiant with his new addition and with what he can contribute to Xavi Hernández’s team. «He is a signing worked on for a long time with the player by Mateu Alemany. Beyond the football part, he has a plus, since Iñigo is a motivator who gives character and leadership skills, “said the president of Barcelona, ​​who acknowledged that” the coach is delighted with the new signing.

Mateu Alemany showed himself along the same lines, satisfied that the negotiations with the Biscayan footballer quickly reached a successful conclusion. «A year ago we were aware that we would need to reinforce the defense because we knew that Piqué was thinking of leaving. We also had the economic reality of the club, so practically the first name that came up was that of Iñigo, because he has the great advantage of knowing the League and the adaptation is immediate, “said the football director of the culé club.

Iñigo Martínez arrives at Barça after ending his relationship with Athletic and faces his challenge as a Barça player with the aim of winning many titles. «From the first minute, Barça placed a lot of trust in me and I hope to be able to return it on the pitch. I come with great desire and great enthusiasm. I want to jump onto the pitch and live this experience that is going to be demanding and beautiful. It will be a great year. Long live Barça!», the Ondarroa player proclaimed with a smile from ear to ear.

Your first choice



The former Athletic centre-back, who still hasn’t been assigned a number at Barcelona, ​​spoke about his first days under Xavi’s orders. “I’m settling down. It has been arriving and all running. I train a lot, meet new people… The treatment has been exceptional from minute 1. I want to start doing things”, he admitted, before acknowledging that he is better than the physical problems he is going through despite the fact that “the injury of fascia is complicated.”

In order to sign for Barcelona, ​​Iñigo Martínez had to reject other proposals, such as that of Athletic himself, who wanted a renewal, something that did not cost the footballer much. “When Barça calls you, your eyes make chiribitas and the other teams are in the background,” he said. «From the first call I had, that they told me about being able to come, I did not hesitate. Having the words that he had from the coach (Xavi) helped me, because taking that step of leaving home is difficult, “said the Ondarroa defender.