United States | The police released a video of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband

January 27, 2023
in World Europe
The man who broke into the Pelosi’s house was looking for Nancy Pelosi in the apartment, but attacked Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband with a hammer. Pelosi herself was in Washington at the time of the events. In addition to the hammer, the man also had tape and rope with him.

of San Francisco police released a video on Friday of the former speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi husband Paul Pelosi was hit with a hammer, reports news agency Reuters.

The police bodycam video was released along with surveillance video of the attacker breaking through a window to enter the couple’s home.

Overall camera in the video, two police officers knock on the door of the Pelosi’s home. When the door opens, Pelosi clutches the hammer in the attacker’s hand.

In the video, the attacker tells the police that “everything is fine”, at which point the police tell him to drop the hammer.

The attacker then rips the hammer from Pelosi’s hand, then hits her with the hammer. After this, the police rush in and knock down the attacker.

The attacker has been charged with assault and attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

Screenshot from the video released by the San Francisco police, in which the man who broke into the Pelosi’s home hits Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Picture: San Francisco District Attorney

