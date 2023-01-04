Two sisters from South Florida (USA) continue to search for the body of their father, who died more than four months ago from covid-19 and disappeared during a change of coffin that investigators do not explain how happened, although they have confirmed that the body delivered to the family was not that of their deceased, according to a local media.

(Also: This is how you live in the coldest city in the world; at -50 degrees)

Sarahdjie and Vanessa Monosiet, the two sisters who denounced the case last September, have already been able to confirm that the body of the man found in the coffin was not his father’s, according to an investigation based on the deceased’s teeth.

(You can read: 7-year-old boy died after a dentist gave him anesthesia)

“They compared the dental records and the DNA results from when I took the DNA test on October 27,” Sarahdjie Monosiet told Local 10 on Wednesday about the partial results of an ongoing investigation.

The expertise is carried out by the Division of Funerals, Cemeteries and Consumer Services, of the Florida Department of Financial Services (CFO).

(Of interest: Suicides or murders? What is behind the deaths of Russian businessmen)

On August 28, Edner Monosiet, 71 years old and father of Sarahdjie and Vanessa, died at the Larkin Community Hospital medical center in South Miami, and “only a few hours later,” according to reports, her body was collected by employees of Emmanuel Funeral Home.

The deceased had “some pre-existing health conditions” and contracted covid-19, which ultimately led to his death, according to the sisters, who found the body of another man in the coffin during the wake.

(Also: Video: Russian missile hits a few meters from a French journalist)

The family pointed out that the body turned over was “several centimeters” shorter than Monosiet and did not have certain scars that identified their loved one.

When I saw the body, I immediately knew. Doing all this and having all these difficulties and not even having the right body, that’s painful. See also Prince Harry is allowed to wear a military uniform at the vigil

“When I saw the body, I immediately knew. Doing all this and having all these difficulties and not even having the right body, that’s painful,” Sarahdjie Monosiet said in September.

Larkin Community Hospital reported in a statement that only one person died at its facility on August 28 and, since they do not have a morgue, the employees of the funeral home are the ones who take care of the bodies of the deceased.

(Also: the US pronounces on the end of the interim government of Guaidó in Venezuela)

“How do you open a coffin and tell me that this is my father, and I tell you that it is not?” Vanessa Monosiet reproached, according to the Local 10 channel.

The Monosiet family is calling on investigators to not only find Edner Monosiet’s body, but also to find out the identity of the man whose body was mistakenly delivered in the coffin.

His lawsuit also claims to identify the entity guilty of his “nightmare.”



(You can read: The desert island that Venezuela wants to turn into the tourist jewel of the Caribbean)

According to the CFO’s Funeral, Cemetery and Consumer Services division website, its mission is to “license qualified professionals and entities in the” funeral industry, “provide timely and accurate information” and “continually improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal processes”.

“Unfortunately, someone’s loved one is being manipulated, they are being played with. (…). Christmas was terrible for all of us and you can imagine the pain that we are all feeling,” said Vanessa Monosiet.

EFE