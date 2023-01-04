Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffman

The Turkish President is on the phone with Putin and Zelenskyy. Turkey sees itself in the role of a mediator between the two conflicting parties.

+++ 8.20 p.m.: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Europe and the West to continue to stand close and in solidarity with Ukraine in 2023. In view of the Russian aggression, the strongest reaction lies in the joint response of the partners, the Greens politician said on Wednesday (January 4) at a conference in Lisbon. The greatest wish for the new year is peace in 2023.

At the same time, Baerbock sharply criticized the Russian attacks on Ukraine over the holidays. Now is not the time for theoretical questions. In view of the turning point, all partners would have to sit down to see how the problems could be solved together. The minister spoke out in favor of pragmatic solutions in the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Russian diplomat: North Korea ‘strongly supports’ Ukraine war

+++ 5.30 p.m.: A senior Russian diplomat has praised North Korea for “firmly” supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has found few supporters in the international community. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told the state news agency mugthat Pyongyang’s support for the Kremlin’s attack on its neighbor will contribute to further cooperation between the two countries. “North Korea was among the countries that have strongly supported the Russian Federation’s decision to conduct a military special operation in Ukraine, including at the United Nations,” Rudenko said.

Joint decision: Russia and China want to work more closely together

Update from January 4, 4:05 p.m.: China and Russia have made a joint decision to strengthen their cooperation in the new year. Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late last month. While Xi stressed China’s “objective and just” stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine — a war Beijing neither condemns nor supports — both leaders reiterated their desire to further expand ties until 2023. For his part, Putin also invited Xi to visit Moscow in the spring.

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday (January 3) when asked whether such plans had already been launched that “China and Russia, as strategic partners, are committed to building a new type of relationship that evolves.” characterized by mutual respect and a cooperation that benefits both sides”.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Erdoğan talks to Putin and Zelenskyy

First report from Wednesday, January 4th: Ankara – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wants to join his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Wladimir Putin to phone. This was announced by Ibrahim Kalin, an advisor to the Turkish President, on Tuesday (January 3) on Turkish television.

Kalin gave no further details on what Erdoğan wants to talk about. Russian media had already announced the plans for a telephone conversation between the presidents of the Turkey and of Russia reported. Erdoğan last spoke to Zelenskyy on December 11, when she was discussing Turkey’s humanitarian aid to the Ukrainediscussed the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and a peace deal.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Turkey sees itself in the role of a mediator

Turkey has refused to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation since the invasion began, saying its role is that of a mediator between the two sides in the conflict. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in early December that Ankara expected a “clearer picture” of a possible ceasefire in Turkey by spring 2023 Ukraine war or a return to the negotiating table. (cas)