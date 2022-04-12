United States Several people were injured in a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York

Police are looking for a man wearing a gas mask and a life jacket.

Several people are said to have been injured in a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station. At least 13 people have been injured, the rescue service says. There is no further information on the situation of the victims so far.

The shooting incident took place on Tuesday morning during rush hour. The information came to police at about 8:30 a.m. U.S. time.

The New York Times according to the incident occurred at the station pier at 36th Street station. Some of the station’s lines run through the Sunset Park district.

According to local authorities, police are currently searching for a man wearing a gas mask and an orange life jacket.

The news is being updated.