Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States Several people were injured in a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Police are looking for a man wearing a gas mask and a life jacket.

Several people are said to have been injured in a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station. At least 13 people have been injured, the rescue service says. There is no further information on the situation of the victims so far.

The shooting incident took place on Tuesday morning during rush hour. The information came to police at about 8:30 a.m. U.S. time.

The New York Times according to the incident occurred at the station pier at 36th Street station. Some of the station’s lines run through the Sunset Park district.

According to local authorities, police are currently searching for a man wearing a gas mask and an orange life jacket.

The news is being updated.

Rescue personnel at the scene. Picture: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

#United #States #people #injured #shooting #subway #station #Brooklyn #York

See also  Salibandy | Sweden reported that Finland had received a warning about video espionage at the World Championships - the truth is different
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

SBK | Rea is not afraid that Bautista will dominate as at the beginning of 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.