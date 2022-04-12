After being imposed in the race that opened the 2022 season in Aragon, Jonathan Rea struggled to keep up with Alvaro Bautista for the rest of the weekend, unable to resist the Spaniard when he regained confidence in the Panigale V4 R.

In 2019, during Bautista’s first adventure in Borgo Panigale, Rea had struggled very much to contain him at the beginning, to the point that the Spaniard had managed to string the beauty of 11 consecutive wins, even winning with margins of 15 seconds.

However, Rea doesn’t think Bautista and Ducati can be as dominant as three years ago, highlighting the progress the ZX-10RR has made over this time frame. Which would be a good omen, given that in any case three years ago it was he who took the title home at the end of the year.

“In 2019 I didn’t have the opportunity to duel too much with Alvaro, because either I won or he won, but always with a margin,” he said. “This year I think we can be much closer. I feel good with my bike, which has a wider working window than last year.”

“Today I was able to brake after Toprak (Razgatlioglu), which I have never been able to do in the past. It is a positive thing for us and something we can continue to work on step by step.”

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rea fought with Bautista to win in Saturday’s race, but then in the two races on Sunday he lost time in the brawl with Razgatlioglu and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, allowing the Spaniard to stretch in the lead “.

The Kawasaki rider thinks he could have been as fast as Bautista having a free track, but that Alvaro’s strategy of trying to create a gap from the very early stages of the race proved decisive.

“On Saturday I managed to do a better race from a strategic point of view. But on Sunday Bautista knew that there could be an opportunity for him if he managed to get in front and maybe there was a bit of chaos behind. And that’s it. what happened”.

“So congratulations to him. He did a really good first lap in both races. He was aggressive, but especially in the Superpole Race he had a free track. And he did what I expected, to be honest.”

“I think my pace was similar to Alvaro’s, but only with a free track. Rinaldi and Toprak were very energized, so it wasn’t easy to take the position and I just struggled to get my pace.”

“I needed a free track to be fast, but it took too long to get it. But today they were the first of the ‘others’, so I’m happy and can’t wait to go to Assen.”