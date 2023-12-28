United States | Nikki Haley, who is running for president, had to explain that the US Civil War was caused by slavery

Americans do not agree on the main cause of the Civil War. Former UN ambassador Haley has risen in the polls, but the journey to reach Trump is long.

of the United States Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has had to explain his words at a campaign rally related to the causes of the American Civil War. Haley had to clarify afterwards that the war was about slavery, they say, for example British broadcasting company BBC and The Washington Post magazine.

Haley had been asked at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday, which led to the outbreak of the 1861-1865 Civil War. Haley responded that the war was caused by disagreements about how the government is run and what freedoms people have.

The man who asked the question said he found it amazing that Haley's answer did not mention the word slavery at all. Haley responded by asking the man, “What would you like me to say about slavery?”

That's how the uproar of social and traditional media broke out, which Haley had to explain on Thursday. Haley's comment from 2010 was unearthed, when she said that “tradition and change” were at odds in the civil war.

On Thursday, Haley explained in various interviews and appearances that she had no intention of rewriting history.

“Of course, the Civil War was about slavery,” he told CNN.

Haley, 51, is the former governor of South Carolina, which was part of the southern states that lost the war, and the former US ambassador. He said Thursday that slavery is a stain on American history and the country did the right thing by getting rid of it.

“I say this as a person from the south. I say this as the governor of the south who moved the flag of the southern states from the grounds of the state house,” he stated at a campaign meeting on Thursday.

In the United States, there is not a complete consensus on the history and causes of the Civil War. For example, in the one made last summer In a survey by YouGov 56 percent of the respondents said that they considered slavery to be the most important cause of the war, while 28 percent said that the war was primarily fought over states' rights.

Haley's the parents are Sikhs from Punjab, India, from where they came to the United States via Canada in the late 1960s. Haley was born in 1972 in the countryside of South Carolina in the small town of Bamberg.

According to The Washington Post, race has always been a sensitive issue for Haley. For example, in 2010 he said he didn't want the Southern flag removed from the South Carolina statehouse, and he can say that because he's black himself.

However, he reversed his decision in 2015, when a white racist attacked a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, shooting dead nine people attending a Bible reading circle.

Republicans primaries start on January 15 in the state of Iowa. New Hampshire will be the second state to vote a week later.

Former president Donald Trump leading the other Republican candidates by a wide margin in surveys with about 61 percent support. Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis is second with just under 12 percent support, with Haley close behind with nearly as much support.

Trump's opponents must do well in the first primaries, otherwise they will lose donors and public interest. Haley's approval rating has been steadily growing recently, but she too has a long way to go to beat Trump.

DeSantis' campaign staff sought to make fun of Haley's slavery comments. Campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo called Haley's comments “embarrassing” on messaging service X.

“If he can't get away with such a simple question as the reason for the civil war, what does he imagine will happen in the general election itself? Democrats will eat him for lunch,” Romeo stated.

The incumbent president is likely to become the Democratic candidate in the primary election Joe Bidenwho would like to serve in the position for another term.