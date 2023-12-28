Originally, many were looking forward to the release of Stellar Blade in PlayStation 5 at some point this year. However, considering that 2023 will come to an end in just a few days and for this title it is not yet available, many were already expecting an announcement related to some type of delay. Well, said and donetoday it has been confirmed that this title will be available at some point in 2024.

Through the PlayStation Blog, it has been confirmed that Stellar Blade It will arrive on the PlayStation 5 at some point next year. Although at the moment there is no more precise information, some fans have even indicated that this title would be available until after the second quarter of 2024, that is, after March. This is the official description of the game:

“Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game coming to PlayStation 5 next year. This hack n' slash title puts players in control of the elegant heroine Eve, as she takes on the Naytibas, a force ravaging the Earth while the surviving humans escape to a colony in outer space. Stellar Blade combines sharp action with stunning visuals and a mature narrative to create something completely new. “Players will have to master a balanced offense and defense to survive against hordes of out-of-this-world enemies.”

Stellar Bucket is being developed by Shift Up, a South Korean studio, and this is his first project focused entirely on consoles, and the PlayStation 5 will be its home. Considering this information, it is likely that the game's delay is related to the scale of the project.

Like other Asian studies, Shift Up has gained recognition in the eastern market for being responsible for quite popular mobile games. However, his new objective is in the West. In this way, the company has dedicated itself to creating its first AAA for consoles, a project they have been working on for the last few years. Let us remember that the reveal of this title took place in a State of Play, where it stole the public's attention by offering an experience with an extremely striking visual style, and a gameplay that reminded us of NieR: Automata.

While the gameplay that was revealed in September managed to captivate the public, we haven't heard anything new since then, and this expected delay has been the only piece of information in recent months. Hopefully more details about the release date of the title, and the reason behind this change of plans, will be released soon. We remind you that Stellar Blade will arrive on the PlayStation 5 at some point in 2024. On related topics, you can see another look at this game here.

Editor's Note:

Stellar Blade It looks quite interesting, and considering that it comes from a South Korean studio, it is likely that we will be presented with elements that we are not so used to in the West. I just hope this delay is a way to avoid developer crunch.

Via: PlayStation Blog