United States Nearly a record snowfall stuck motorists overnight in the frosty United States, the video shows the situation

Snow in the state of Maryland was up to 29 centimeters a day.

Strong a winter storm in the eastern United States caused traffic chaos in the state of Virginia, among others, on Monday. Snow in Washington is nearly 22 centimeters a day, hitting the area’s snowfall record for 2019, says news channel CNN.

Crashes and exits were caused by cars slipping along the 95-lane road, which is known to be congested even in good weather.

Authorities eventually had to completely close part of Road 95. The road was closed near Fredericksburg, about 90 miles south of Washington.

The video above shows the plight of motorists stuck on the road overnight.

“Are have been here stuck for over 10 hours, we have dogs with us, we should have access to the toilet and even need gasoline. There are no hotels nearby nearby, ”one of the desperate motorists tweeted, according to the news agency Reuters.

The senator, among others, also got stuck on a closed road with his car Tim Kaine. He had set off on his usual two-hour commute to Capitol Hill and was still on the road in 19 hours, according to AFP.

At night, the temperature dropped significantly to frost, adding to the plight of those stuck in cars.

Quickly the advanced winter storm also affected the president Joe Biden on schedule as he had to stay on his Air Force One aircraft waiting for the weather in the state of Maryland to improve, AFP says. In Maryland, snow fell 29 centimeters in places.

The state road authorities in Virginia described the situation on Route 95 as unprecedented. Attempts are being made to clear the fog gradually and direct vehicles to the nearest exit ramps while sanding the road.

Due to the weather, agencies and schools were also closed. Hundreds of flights were canceled. Heavy snowfall combined with strong winds caused extensive power outages.