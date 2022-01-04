The American brand Ford he decided to double production of his electric pickup, whose name is F-150 Lightning, due to the large amount of bookings collected during the last weeks of 2021. There will therefore be 150,000 electric pick-ups produced every year, according to this new schedule, with the first conversion into actual ‘orders’ starting from this week. Within 24 months, Ford will also have the global capacity to produce 600,000 electric vehicles per year: a truly remarkable effort towards one of the most important transitions in the history of the sector.

It therefore seems that the desire to switch to electric has also been cleared in the American market. And the three big traditional groups (including Stellantis, Chrysler’s de facto heir) want to be ready to anticipate the new one that advances, formed in particular by Rivian and in the future by Tesla. The Cybertruck is a threat to Ford’s certainties too, and therefore here is the race to capitalize on the Lightning project: “With almost 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break manufacturing constraints and bring more F-150 Lightning units into the hands of our customers“, Said Kumar Galhotra, executive of the carmaker of the Blue Oval. He then added:”The reality is clear: people are ready for a fully electric F-150 and Ford is doing everything to recalibrate its operations and increase production capacity.“.

Due to unprecedented customer interest, Ford is implementing a ‘wave’ booking process, requiring booking holders to wait for an email invitation from Ford or log into their account in the coming months. Those who do not receive invitations will surely have to wait until 2023, if not beyond. In fact, there is also a semiconductor crisis to take into account. It can be said, however, that Ford has been able to get the timing right for the pickup market, according to the above figures.