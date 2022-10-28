The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul, 82, was “violently assaulted” with a hammer by a man who broke into their home in San Francisco. Pelosi is now in hospital and should make a full recovery, her spokesperson Drew Hammill said.

Speaker Pelosi was not in the residence at the time, Hammill said, adding that the attacker is now in San Francisco police custody and that the Congressional Police Department and the FBI are also handling the case. The motivation for the attack is under investigation. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved and request that their privacy be respected at this time,” said Hammill.

Joe Biden heard House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and expressed his “support after the horrific attack” of her husband. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, reporting that the president is pleased that a full recovery is expected for Paul Pelosi.