The leader of the Republicans in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, he was re-elected Wednesday by his peers for the next legislature, which begins in January, despite a contrary nomination and attempts to delay that process.

This experienced 80-year-old politician, a senator for the rural state of Kentucky, thus remains at the head of the Republican bench in the Upper House, a position he has held since 2014.

The good performance of the Democrats in the mid-term elections, traditionally adverse to the party of the president, once again deprived this Alabama native of leading the majority in the Senate.

Former US President donald trump, who maintains significant influence over the Republican Party, blamed him for the loss. The two men were strong allies during the billionaire’s tenure, but McConnell has distanced himself from Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol by supporters of the then-president.

“He screwed up the elections and everyone despises him”, Trump said on his Truth Social network. However, before the elections, McConnell was concerned about the “quality” of the candidates promoted by the former Republican president.

McConnell, a veteran of Washington politics, first elected to the Senate in 1984, easily overcame an attempt to replace him with another Republican senator, Rick Scott, a former Florida governor.

He also managed to keep the vote Wednesday despite the desire of several Trump senators to postpone the vote until after the December 6 runoff election in Georgia, in which the final Senate seat will be decided.

AFP