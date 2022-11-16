The digital shop GOG he cast gods sale dedicated to point and click adventures, designed for those who like to use their brain a little and don’t want to spend a lot. They are called “Return to point and clicks” and allow you to choose from 304 games sold at a great discount.

If you appreciate the genre, it’s really hard not to find something that’s right for you. The first titles proposed are taken from wish lists. If you don’t have even one of those on sale, you can start scrolling through the complete list of games, some of which you can take home for very little money.

For example, the excellent Amerzone by the late Benoit Sokal (the author of the Syberia series), costs only €0.49 instead of €4.99 (-90%). The five games in the Dracula series cost €0.99 (the collection of the first three) and €0.79 (the collection of the fourth and fifth chapters) respectively, for a grand total of €1.78 for five games (- 90% of the standard price). But let’s continue with other tips.

For example, you can buy the excellent and unfortunately little considered Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth for €1.99 instead of €19.99 (-90%), or the excellent Memoria for €1.99 instead of €19.99 € (-90%). However, the games on offer are many others, such as the Syberia series, Simon The Sorcerer, Detective Gallo, many Sierra classics such as The Colonel’s Bequest or Gabriel Knights and many others.

The advice we can give you is to go on sales page and see if you find something that works for you.