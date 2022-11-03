United States | “It’s the road to chaos” – Biden condemned election detractors in his passionate speech

The Democratic president pointed the finger of blame at his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, who has provided a model for detractors of the election results.

of the United States president Joe Biden appealed to the voters early on Thursday in his speech to Suomen time, so that they would stop and think about the state of the nation.

“Make no mistake, the election is about democracy, for all of us,” Biden said in a speech at Washington’s Union Station, according to Reuters.

Americans will vote next Tuesday in the so-called by-elections. At stake are the balance of power in the two chambers of Congress, and voters are also electing a large number of state and local decision-makers.

Democratic President Biden condemned Republican candidates who threaten to contest the unfavorable election results. He stated that there are about 300 election opponents.

“Even now in the United States, there are candidates for office at every level—governor, congress, state supreme court, or secretary of state—who will not commit to accepting the results of the elections in which they themselves are running.”

President Biden pointed the finger of blame at his predecessor to Donald Trumpwhich has inspired detractors of the election results across the country.

Trump lost the presidential election in November 2020 and has claimed that the election result was fake.

“American democracy is under attack,” Biden said. “He [Trump] refuses to accept the will of the people, he refuses to accept defeat.”

Biden returned in his speech to last Friday’s attack, which was intended to target the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

An attacker broke into Pelosi’s home in San Francisco. Since Nancy Pelosi was not at home, the attacker beat her spouse with a hammer Paul Pelosiwho suffered a skull injury.

“The attacker came to their house asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’” Biden said in his speech.

“These were the exact words used by the mob when it took over the Capitol on January 6th.”

Biden referred to the January 6, 2021 takeover of the Capitol, where a violent mob of Trump supporters also stormed Speaker Pelosi’s office.

The springboard for the takeover of the Congress building was the inability to accept Trump’s election defeat.

Biden condemned the detractors of the election results who “encourage violence and intimidate voters and election officials.”

“It’s the road to chaos in the United States,” Biden said, according to the AFP news agency. “It’s unheard of. It’s against the law. And that is un-American.”