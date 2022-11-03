Baghdad (AFP)

The Iraqi Football Association announced that it had reached an agreement with the Spanish coach, Jesus Casas, to lead the training of the “Lions of Mesopotamia” national team for the next period.

The Secretary of the Federation, Muhammad Farhan, said in an interview with the media: “We reached an agreement with the Spanish coach, Jesus Casas, to take over the task of coaching the national team for the next period, and he will arrive in the capital, Baghdad, in the coming days to sign officially.”

Farhan explained, “The new technical staff of the national team will include 5 assistants, chosen by Casas, including a goalkeeper coach, a fitness coach, a technical analyst and two assistants.

The Secretary of the Iraqi Federation did not indicate any financial and legal details related to the format of the agreement, in addition to not specifying a date for the basis of his official assignment with the Iraqi team, which awaits four friendly matches during November.

Casas, 49, worked as an assistant coach for the Spanish national team, Luis Enrique, between 2018 and 2022, and as an administrative director for the youth teams of Cadiz.

The Iraqi team is expected to play 4 friendly matches, two of which will be against Mexico and Ecuador on the ninth and twelfth of November in the Spanish city of Girona, before hosting its Costa Rican counterparts in Basra on the seventeenth and Venezuela on the twenty-first in Basra or the capital, Baghdad.