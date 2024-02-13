United States | House Speaker Johnson is unlikely to allow the foreign aid package to be voted on

The package includes, among other things, up to more than 55 billion euros in support for Ukraine. Internal politics, however, prevent the aid from being released for use.

Stateside the speaker of the house of representatives, a republican Mike Johnson warned Monday that a huge foreign aid package for Ukraine, among others, is unlikely to make it to a vote in the Republican-majority House of Representatives this week.

The Senate preliminarily supported the legal package totaling 95 billion dollars, or about 88 billion euros, on Sunday. In total, up to 60 billion dollars of the package, or about 55.6 billion euros, would go to Ukraine. The rest would be shared between Israel and Taiwan.

The Senate is scheduled to officially vote on the legislative package later this week. In order for the package to be approved, it would also need the support of the House of Representatives. It was already speculated whether Johnson would allow the package to be voted on by the House of Representatives at all.

The package now does not include the part that requires stricter immigration, which is causing a lot of friction in the domestic politics of the United States. It was included in the previous proposal, but the Republican Party was divided on the content of the package.

Former president, the likely Republican presidential nominee this year Donald Trump has loudly demanded that the support package be scrapped if extensive tightening of the immigration policy is not achieved. According to the US media, the strictures of the previous proposal were exceptionally tough. However, it did not happen to the Republicans.

The implementation of the billion-dollar support has been negotiated for months in formations that cross party lines.

The support would free up ammunition and weapons for Ukraine, among other things, when the country's war of aggression against Russia has lasted almost two years. The anniversary of the attack is February 24.