United States House of Representatives | Jim Jordan is no longer the Republican nominee for Speaker

Republicans will reconvene on Monday.

Stateside representing the right wing of the Republican Party Jim Jordan is no longer his party’s candidate for Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Republican Party voted on the matter on Friday.

Jim Jordan again lost the vote for speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday. It was the third round of voting, and now 25 of the representatives of their own party voted against Jordan.

A majority of the votes cast is needed to elect the Speaker, and Republicans only have a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Disagreements within the Republican Party led earlier this month to the House Speaker at the time, Rep. by Kevin McCarthy to removal from his position. Since then, the House of Representatives has been paralyzed.