The activity of the Apertura 2023 tournament in Mexican soccer resumes with Matchday 13, after the break for the FIFA Date in which Mexico beat Ghana and tied with Germany, with the standout match between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul this Saturday October 21 in ‘El Volcán’ at 9:10 p.m.
The current champion and sub-leader in the Apertura 2023, arrives at the match on Matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023 with a nine-year streak without beating the Machine at the University Stadium.
There have been 11 matches between both teams on the San Nicolás de los Garza field after the one held on October 18, 2014, when the royals beat those from La Noria 1-0 with a goal from Edgar Gerardo Lugo.
On that occasion, the French scorer was not part of the Felines squad. André-Pierre Gignacwho arrived in national football a year later and is currently the club’s all-time leading scorer.
After almost 10 years, the feline squad has recorded six victories over the capital team, all of them away and the last four of them at the Azteca Stadium, a building where the cement producers returned to play their matches as hosts in the 2018 Apertura.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team arrives as sub-leaders with 22 points, double that of the Machine, although recent history dictates that it is not a rival in any way, so the table of Robert Dante Siboldi will seek to end this negative streak at this time where the team is experiencing a great moment, while the light blues are on the verge of elimination from the tournament without having the opportunity to even advance to the Play-In.
