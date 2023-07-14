Friday, July 14, 2023
United States | Hollywood actors join the screenwriters’ strike – almost all film and TV production in the US stops

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
The strike begins in the United States on Friday. About 160,000 actors and performers belong to the actors’ union.

Hollywood the actors’ strike has started, reported The New York Times, CNN, Reuters and numerous other international media.

The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) voted to strike on Thursday in the United States local time. The result of the vote was that a strike will be started and it will start on Friday. About 160,000 actors and performers belong to the union.

Hollywood actors thus join the screenwriters’ strike, which started already at the beginning of May and is still going on. A joint strike by actors and writers has not been seen in Hollywood since the 1960s. It halts nearly all film and television production in the United States.

The news is updated.

