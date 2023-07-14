After developer Larian shifted the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 forward a month to avoid clashing with Bethesda’s highly anticipated Starfield, Dragon Age creator David Gaider’s roleplaying musical Stray Gods is now moving back a week to avoid Baldur’s Gate 3.

Stray Gods (subtitled The Roleplaying Musical for the benefit of those with leaky genre brain) was originally due to launch on 3rd August, but Summerfall Studios – where Gaider is co-founder and creative director – has now revised its release date to 10th August, explaining, “We want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches. Baldur’s Gate 3 is hotly anticipated (by us, too!) and we want to give our fans room to celebrate Stray Gods.”

However, it seems Larian’s fantasy epic isn’t the only reason for Stray Gods’ short delay; Summerfall calls releasing the game across Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC simultaneously a “huge undertaking for any team, let alone an indie shipping its first title” and says the extra week “allows us to have performance parity as close as possible – across every platform.”

Stray Gods now arrives a week later on 10th August.

Part narrative-driven adventure, part interactive musical, Stray Gods tells the story of Grace, a young woman whose life is upended after the Last Muse of ancient Greek mythology dies in her arms. Soon, she’s thrust into a hidden world of gods and monsters where she’ll need to solve the mystery of the muse’s death – and, yes, much of that happens in song.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical features music by acclaimed composer Austin Wintory, and a star-studded cast including the likes of Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, Felicia Day, and Rahul Kohli. It’ll be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch come its revised release date of 10th August.