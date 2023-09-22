Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 09/22/2023 – 16:44

The Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Lula government recently informed that it will not be necessary, for now, to resume “summer time”, which is one hour ahead of the Brazilian time zone. Bars and restaurants, however, regretted the government’s decision, as the flow of customers and, consequently, revenue, tend to increase during the period.

Discontinued since 2019, still under the Bolsonaro administration, daylight saving time was created in 1985 by the Ministry of Mines and Energy as a way to save energy and reduce operational costs in the hottest period of the year, when electricity consumption increases with greater use of appliances such as air conditioning, electric shower, etc.

In the assessment of the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the current government, as reservoir levels in hydroelectric plants should reach above 70% by the end of this month in the southeast, center-west, northeast and north, the situation and the supply of renewable sources are sufficient to guarantee energy supply, without the need to adopt daylight saving time. The data are from the National Electric Sector Operator (ONS).

For the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), energy savings should not be the only factor to be taken into consideration. According to the entity, the adoption of summer time brings positive impacts on the economy by stimulating greater movement and consumption in stores, bars and restaurants.

“The return of summer time would provide more time of natural light during the day, which favors consumption and customer attendance at establishments, in addition to bringing more movement and safety to cities in general. Furthermore, it would be beneficial for the entire country, after all it contributes to energy savings and reduces operating costs in companies, even if we are not currently at risk of shortages”, states, in a note, the president of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci.

Also according to the entity, there is an estimate that, during summer time, the revenue of bars and restaurants increases by between 10% and 15%, since, as mentioned, it stimulates a greater flow of consumers on the streets. .

“Technical personnel have a very focused vision, which does not consider the benefits that change brings to society as a whole. Therefore, we are sure that the issue will be better evaluated by the government, taking into account the positive, environmental, social and economic aspects that the change brings to the states where summer time is adopted”, highlights Solmucci.

Loss in revenue

A This is Money spoke with businesspeople in the bar and restaurant sector to understand the impact of summer time on business. Owner of five restaurants in Rio de Janeiro, the partner of Grupo Trëma and the Quädrifoglio Delivery brand, Joca Ururahy, estimates that summer time, in itself, will help increase revenue by at least 10%, and could reach 12% in some establishments he manages.

“For us, especially when it comes to Rio de Janeiro, summer time works very well. Cariocas like to enjoy the weather, go to the beach, go out after work, so naturally our restaurants register a greater flow of consumers with the adoption of the opening hours”, he comments.

The discontinuation of the program is seen by the businessman as a bad decision. “You see a change in customer behavior, they end up leaving early to have dinner and enjoy the city, which is still under the sun,” he recalls. Also for Abrasel, the anticipation of opening hours due to the summer guarantees two more hours of opening for bars and restaurants, which justifies the increase in business income.

The partner of the A Life Nino group, Luigi Balbi, who manages well-known bohemian establishments in São Paulo such as Tatu Bola, Boa Praça and Nino Cucina, follows the same line.

“We are not seeing it as such a positive decision. The public is more willing on longer days and with summer time the presence has always been much greater. As Abrasel has positioned itself, in addition to the economy itself, any increase in the clock ends up stimulating consumption and the presence of customers in bars”, she confirms.

Last year, President Lula even carried out a poll in X (formerly X) about the return of summer time. For the majority of his followers, 66.2%, daylight saving time should be resumed. While another 33.8% said they were against resuming the time zone change.