United States | Former senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman has died

Lieberman, who died at the age of 82, was a longtime Connecticut senator.

American a former senator Joseph “Joe” Lieberman is dead, say a US news channel, among others CNN and a US magazine The Washington Post.

Lieberman died on Wednesday at the age of 82. According to his family, which announced his death, Lieberman died of complications from the fall.

Lieberman served four terms as a Connecticut senator until 2012. In addition, he was the Democratic vice presidential candidate in 2000, when the party's nominee Al Gore ran for president.

Lieberman was the first American Jewish vice presidential candidate of a major party.

The result of the 2000 presidential election was finally decided in the Supreme Court. Became president after a long argument Republicans George W. Bush.

Lieberman was known as the “hawk” of foreign policy, writes a US newspaper Politico.

He is also remembered for his endorsements of Republicans, particularly the 2008 Republican presidential nominee For John McCain. McCain was said to be considering choosing Lieberman as his running mate.