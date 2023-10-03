Migrant deaths increased by 108.4% in the El Paso sector (Texas, United States) during fiscal year 2023, which ended last Saturday, compared to the previous period, going from 71 to 148, the highest figure in the region since records began.

More than 100 of the deaths occurred between May and September, when El Paso experienced one of its hottest summers with 44 consecutive days with temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius or higher.according to Border Patrol data obtained by the newspaper El Paso Times.

The Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector extends from Hudspeth County in Texas and across New Mexico to the Arizona border.

The deadliest area is located around the towns of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which are located in the desert region adjacent to the metropolitan area of ​​El Paso, which recently declared a state of emergency due to the massive arrival of migrants. .

Migrants gather outside a shelter in El Paso, Texas.

The newspaper noted that Throughout the summer, police agencies and emergency services were called to places near yards and businesses, where people died, apparently in a position to be rescued.

Field investigators from the New Mexico Medical Examiner’s Office were called to Sunland Park and Santa Teresa up to four times in a single day as border agents and even residents found bodies.

It is not something new, but it is a big issue and there are more numbers. Because it’s not just Mexicans trying to cross; There are many countries of origin.

“It’s not something new, but it’s a big issue and there are more numbers. Because it’s not just Mexicans trying to cross; there are many countries of origin. They may not know the terrain, the climate or what they’re coming to,” said the Commander Robert Rojas, of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

Before fiscal year 2022 and dating back to 1998, the sector was recording as few as one and no more than 40 deaths per year.

That sector will also record its highest number of migrant apprehensions with more than 400,000 in fiscal year 2023, surpassing the record of 308,000 from the previous period, according to preliminary statistics from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

EFE