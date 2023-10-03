The Estonian Police and Border Guard Department (PRA) suspects the Institute of Infographics and Ergonomics of stealing funds that were collected for Ukraine. The portal reports this ERR October 3.

The non-profit association operated the online platform toeta.me, on which a fundraiser was announced for drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“PPA suspects the operator of the online platform toeta.me, the non-profit association Institute of Infographics and Ergonomics, who collected donations for the purchase of drones for Ukraine, as well as its only member of the board, Henri Laupmaa, of embezzling funds on an especially large scale,” the portal says. .

This is a matter of suspicion, so the details of the case and the amount of damage are not disclosed. The collected funds were never received by the organizers of the charity campaign, by the end of which almost €227 thousand had been collected.

Earlier, on June 26, The American Conservative reported that Europe is tired of financing Ukraine.

At the end of May, the Chinese newspaper Global Times indicated that European leaders, despite the harsh rhetoric, hope for a quick end to hostilities in Ukraine, since Europe has already suffered enough from the Ukrainian crisis.

Western countries have increased their military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the authorities of the Russian Federation announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.