United States | Demonstrations are expected in Memphis after the death of a black man as a victim of police violence – The video will be published at night

Tire Nichols’ family and police have repeatedly called for peaceful protests surrounding Nichols’ death.

of Memphis the city is preparing for various public protests when a video of a violent confrontation between a black motorist and five black police officers is published on Saturday.

The news was reported by the American CNNthe British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and Reuters news agency.

The video, which will be released on Saturday, is expected to contain material recorded by body cameras, cameras mounted on the dashboards of police cars and security cameras located near the scene.

The video is scheduled to be released on Saturday at two o’clock in the morning Finnish time.

The footage is believed to be about an hour in total, including a few minutes of the victim, who is 29 years old by Tire Nicholsabout interactions with the police officers charged with his murder.

of Memphis police commissioner Cerelyn Davis said he expected the footage to cause outrage, but appealed to the public to remain calm.

“I expect citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest and demand action and results, but we have to make sure our community is safe,” Davis said.

President Joe Biden on Thursday joined the family’s calls for peaceful protests in Memphis.

“We really don’t want to see anyone else suffer from this terrible tragedy. We are in close contact with local and state authorities,” a spokesman for the White House National Security Council John Kirby told CNN on Friday.

The victim attorneys for the family have described the manner in which Nichols lost his life while being handled by the police as disgusting.

Advocates say Nichols’ assault shows serious needs to change and reform legislation to end violence in the context of low-risk actions, such as stopping at a traffic sign in this case.

“The video evokes strong emotions, very strong emotions,” said a lawyer for the Nichols family Ben Crump.

“It’s appalling, it’s unfortunate, it’s disgusting. It is violent and reprehensible by any measure.”

He also echoed repeated calls from the family and the police that protests surrounding Nichols’ death should be held peacefully.

President Biden has spoken with the victim’s family members on the phone before the video was released.

Rodney WellsNichols’ stepfather, who saw the video earlier with family, attorneys and police, said Nichols was clearly scared and running for his life.

“He didn’t run because he was trying to get away from drugs or guns or anything like that. He ran because he was afraid for his life. And when you see the video, you’ll see why he was afraid for his life,” Wells said.

“Nobody will have any questions about the charges after they see that video,” District Attorney Steve Mulroy told CNN.

Police Chief Davis also indicated that the content of the video was crude.

“I expect you to be outraged by the disregard for basic human rights,” he said.

Tire Nichols was stopped Jan. 7 for reckless driving, according to Memphis police.

The man had not stopped at the stop sign. After the chase, officers beat him beyond recognition, the family’s attorneys said in a statement.

Nichols was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. He died of his injuries in hospital on January 10. After this, five police officers were charged with murder.