The head of government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaummade a supervision tourin the works of Vehicular bridgein Great channel.

This tour occurred on the morning of this Friday, January 27, around noon.

The event was headlined by the capital’s presidentwhere the mayors of Venustiano Carranza and Gustavo A. Madero, Evelyn Parra Y Francisco Chiguilas well as the head of the Secretariat of Works and Services of the capital, Jesus Esteva.

Both Sheinbaum and Esteva presented the construction progress of vehicular bridge of the Grand Canal.

It should be noted that after the tour and supervisiona press conference was held near the construction zone, in the mayor’s office Venustiano Carranzato give more details about the project.

At the end of February, the Vehicular Bridge will be put into operation, in the Grand Canal

sheinbaum highlighted that at the end of February the Vehicular bridgein north channelof the Mexico City.

He stressed that he will have connections with three roads of the country’s capital.

He added that this work will reduce the transfer times of motorists.

Said section will connect with the Interior Circuit in a west-east direction with Avenida Gran Canal de Desagüe in a south-north direction, it will only be one-way, and it will begin at the height of Ceramic Street in the 2nd Section Section 20 of November in Venustiano City Hall Carranza.

He too Vehicular bridgein Gran Canal it will connect with the Felpe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).