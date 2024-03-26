United States | Authorities raided rapper Diddy's luxury properties

The raids are part of a federal human trafficking investigation.

Stateside federal agents have raided the hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy. Combs to owned residential properties. An official source said for Rolling Stone magazinethat the raids are part of a federal human trafficking investigation.

Agents of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stormed armed with luxury properties at least in Los Angeles and Miami. Video footage showed helicopters circling above the properties.

in the US media in the published announcement, the agency says that its New York investigative division has taken official actions as part of the ongoing investigation. According to the release, investigative divisions in Los Angeles and Miami and local law enforcement partners also helped.

There has been no official confirmation of the reason for the raids. DHS has also not confirmed the target of the raids, but US media have linked the properties to Combs.

An American specializing in celebrity gossip TMZ site according to information, Combs has not been arrested, at least for the time being. He also doesn't seem to have run away from the authorities, but has been seen walking around the airport in Miami.

Combs have recently been accused of sexual crimes. For example, in December, a woman accused Combs and others of violently raping her when she was 17 years old. According to the lawsuit, Combs and the other men had previously forced her on drugs and alcohol.

“We always support law enforcement in their efforts to prosecute those who have broken the law,” attorney representing two women accusing Combs of sex crimes Douglas Wigdor told news agency AFP on Monday.

“Hopefully this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs accountable for his depraved behavior,” Wigdor added.

Combs has vehemently denied all the allegations leveled against him.

Combs, 54, founded the Bad Boy label in 1993 and was a major figure in the commercialization of hip-hop. His protégés have included, among others, the deceased Notorious BIG. and Mary J. Blige.

Lawsuits filed against Combs describe him as a violent man who uses his fame to prey on and intimidate women.