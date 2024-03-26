Amazon has brought an offer that you cannot miss. This is the Lenovo Thinkpad T480s UltraBook laptop that is equipped with 16GB RAM and a powerful processor Intel Core i7 eighth generation.

This equipment is available on Amazon for a limited time for only $6,299, which represents a saving of thousands of pesos in relation to its original value. This reduced price is due to the fact that it is a refurbished type device; However, it offers functionality comparable to high-end next-generation devices.

The Lenovo Thinkpad T480s UltraBook It is an ideal option for those looking for power and performance without sacrificing quality. with a processor Intel Core i7-8650U and 16GB of RAM, This laptop is capable of handling the most demanding tasks with ease.

In addition, it has a system Windows 10 Pro operating system, which makes it a perfect tool for business management. Its robust design and long-lasting battery make it ideal for intensive use in the corporate environment.

In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo Thinkpad T480s UltraBook offers a wide range of options, including a 4-in-1 SD card reader, USB 3.1 ports, a USB Type-C Gen 1 port, a USB Type-C Gen2/Intel Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI connector, and a Gigabit LAN port RJ-45.

With these characteristics, Lenovo Thinkpad T480s UltraBook It is a standout option for those looking for a balance between performance, durability and price.