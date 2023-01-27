United States | Additional information about mass shootings in California – suspect claims he was bullied, working conditions on farms are being investigated

The suspect in the mass shootings on Californian farms met with a reporter and told her that he worked too long working hours on the farms.

Half Moon Bay the 66-year-old man suspected of the mass shooting said on Thursday NBC Bay Area to the journalist that he suffered from bullying and mental health problems.

According to the news agency AFP, an NBC reporter met the suspect from China in prison and spoke with him in Mandarin about the shootings that took place on Monday.

Seven people were killed in two mass shootings on two farms in the Half Moon Bay area of ​​California. The same person is suspected in both shootings.

About shooting the suspect told an NBC reporter during the 15-minute meeting that he has lived in the United States for 11 years and lives in the Half Moon Bay area with his wife.

According to AFP, the NBC reporter made it clear that he works for the news channel. The suspect still wanted to talk to him and said that he worked too long on the farm and was bullied. The suspect says he raised the issue, but claims nothing was done about it.

According to AFP, the suspect also said he suffers from mental health problems. According to the suspect, he was not mentally well at the time of the shooting. He also admitted that he was guilty of the shootings and that he regretted them.

of California the authorities have started an investigation to find out the working conditions of the farms where the mass shootings took place. Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that some of the facility’s workers have been living in shipping containers and working for less than minimum wage.

Seven people died in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting. According to AFP, five of them are Chinese and two are Mexican.

The incident was the second mass shooting in California in a matter of days. On Saturday, a 72-year-old man of Chinese descent opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Los Angeles, killing 11 people. The suspect shot himself after the police caught him.