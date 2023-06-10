United States | The researcher considers Trump’s new charges to be serious – “Weighing importance to the national security of the United States”

Maria Lindén of the Foreign Policy Institute believes that the charges will make it difficult for Trump to be elected president in next year’s elections.

Foreign policy a researcher at the institute Maria Lindén holds information about the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s of the secret documents in possession and related charges as a serious and significant turning point in the handling of the case.

According to the indictment published on Friday, the secret documents in Trump’s possession concerned, among other things, nuclear weapons, weapons programs and the country’s defense plans. Some of the information concerned foreign powers.

Read more: Prosecutors: Trump had secret documents on nuclear weapons and weapons programs

“They are hard charges. They are big issues, important issues that obviously have a major impact on the national security of the United States,” Lindén tells STT.

He does not believe that such politically sensitive charges would be brought against the former president if the prosecutor was not quite sure of the verdict. In principle, it could be up to tens of years in prison.

Lindén points out that there have been numerous cases in court in the past regarding the processing of confidential documents, and therefore the prosecutor has good opportunities to assess the sufficiency of the evidence and the progress of the process. Precedents also bind the judge. This differs from other charges that have already been or may be brought against Trump, where there are no precedents.

Lindén adds that the collected evidence seems weighty.

“He (Trump) has by no means just quietly enjoyed himself in his own mind that he has such documents, that “it’s fascinating”. But he has also talked about them and apparently also brought out those papers in front of various people, who will then be able to testify against him and tell about his behavior.”

According to Maria Lindén, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, the evidence collected against Trump seems weighty.

Linden points out that the situation is very difficult for Trump’s party, the Republicans. National security has traditionally been an important issue for it, and in a different world situation, Republican politicians would probably have been outraged by the incident.

Now they have mainly expressed their party loyalty by criticizing the process.

The Republicans will choose their own presidential candidate in the primaries, which are scheduled to be held between February and June of next year. According to Lindén, what is essential for Trump’s success in them is when the trial is held.

He predicts that Trump’s most loyal supporters will dismiss even the new information as a lie. The greatest interest is therefore focused on those Republicans who are not passionate supporters of Trump, but think rationally about how to maximize the party’s chances of winning the current president in the actual presidential election Joe Bidenwho has announced that he is aiming for a further season.

“From the point of view of such a voter, I suspect that this is now starting to look pretty bad for Trump.”

Lindén believes that if Trump were elected as the Republican candidate, the current charges would make it difficult for him to be elected president.

“This activates those who don’t like Biden, but like Trump even less. And this legal process will probably continue during the election, so it will stay in people’s minds,” he predicts.

The US presidential election will be held in November 2024.

Linden considers that the situation involves many unprecedented and even absurd scenarios that depend on the schedule of the court proceedings. In theory, Trump could be sentenced to prison either as a presidential candidate or as a sitting president.

Since something similar has never happened, it is not known, for example, whether the president’s job can be carried out from prison. If the president was deemed to be prevented from performing his duties, it would be performed by the vice president. Another possible option could be for Congress to impeach the president.

“Now, the vice-presidential candidate is of great importance here, because he can be the one that people imagine they will vote for in the White House,” states Lindén.