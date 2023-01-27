Mexico.- Alma Cero and edwin luna They starred in a beautiful love story that led them to get married in 2017, but apparently the love they swore to each other at the altar was not eternal, because just three months later they decided to separate.

Recently, the pretty 47-year-old actress revealed that she was victim of manipulation and psychological violence, assuring that Edwin Luna came to aim at him with a firearm on one occasion.

It must be remembered that after the actress and the interpreter of “Drunk with love” got married, thousands of followers were very surprised that after less than half a year of marriage they decided to put an end to their love story.

For this reason, the artist caused a furor after she confessed that she received an alleged threat while it was pointed with a gunsince the vocalist of the famous group ‘The Trakalosa of Monterrey’I was asking him divorce.

In view of the statement made by Alma Cero in the Gustavo Adolfo Infante program, ‘First hand’, The popular singer said that he would be issuing a statement to clarify the situation with his ex-wife.

The famous made reference to the fact that Edwin Luna knows well what he did, and that there is a God who sees everything, to later add that life is paramount.

“He told me that he wanted to end everything two and a half months after we got married and that was what struck me and at that moment I am not going to put anyone’s life or mine at risk. At that moment I withdrew, distanced myself and made the decisions that I had to make. For me, life comes first.”