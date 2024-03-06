Geneva (agencies)

The International Organization for Migration has announced that at least 8,565 people will die on migration routes around the world in 2023, making it the deadliest year in a decade. The United Nations agency said in a statement, “The death toll in 2023 represents a tragic increase of 20% compared to 2022, which underscores the urgent need to take action to avoid further loss of life.” Last year's total death toll exceeds the previous record set in 2016, when 8,084 migrants were killed. The International Organization for Migration confirmed that safe and legal migration routes are still few, which forces hundreds of thousands of people every year to undergo this experience in dangerous conditions.

In this context, the Italian authorities detained a German charity ship the day before yesterday, after it entered into a dispute with the Libyan Coast Guard over the rescue of up to 100 migrants in international waters. The ship Humanity 1, operated by SOS Humanity, is being held in the port of Crotone in southern Italy, carrying 77 migrants it had rescued over the weekend. A spokesman for SOS Humanity said that the charity was accused of not coordinating with the Libyan authorities and endangering the lives of migrants during the sea rescue operation.