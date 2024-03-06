Washington (AFP)

Both current US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won sweeps at the state level across the country in the party nomination elections yesterday, heading towards a historic competition in the general elections scheduled for November.

Donald Trump celebrated an “amazing night” as he approached winning the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, by achieving an easy victory in the primary elections, during “Super Tuesday.” Trump won Republican votes in 14 of 15 states, including Texas and California, defeating his only remaining rival, Nikki Haley, whose only victory that night was in Vermont, while Biden did not face any significant competition. 15 states and one American region witnessed primary elections within the framework of “Super Tuesday”, which is considered a decisive stage in the race to the 2024 elections, while the two most likely candidates seek a second term in the White House. The states of Texas and California were among Donald Trump's main victories over Nikki Haley, whose victory was limited to one state.

American television stations reported that Trump won the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Utah.

For her part, Nikki Haley announced her withdrawal from the Republican Party primary race for the presidential elections that will be held in November. But Haley, 52, did not support Trump in her statements surrounding her announcement of withdrawing from the race. She said it was now up to the former president to win the votes of Republicans who did not support him.

In a speech by Trump, delivered at his resort in Florida, he criticized Biden's immigration policies, while Biden said that Trump poses a threat to American democracy.

Trump said to a crowd of his supporters gathered in front of his residence in Florida: “It was a great day. Experts and others tell me that we have never witnessed a day like this in which this decisive result was recorded to this extent, ever.”

Trump won in Maine, one of three states that sought to remove his name from the ballots in the primary elections due to his efforts to overturn the result of the presidential ballot in 2020 and the attack on the Capitol building in the federal capital. However, the Supreme Court rejected these attempts on Monday, opening the door to Trump's participation in the elections in all states. But Trump was mathematically unable to decide the race, and is now expected to secure the party’s nomination on March 19 at the latest, according to his campaign team.

In the Democratic camp, Biden won in 14 states, as announced by American television networks, as he did not face any significant competition from two other candidates, which makes his victory for the party’s nomination a mere formality. Biden will deliver the State of the Union address before both houses of Congress today, which constitutes an opportunity to present his campaign platform.

The 81-year-old president won all the states that witnessed elections on Super Tuesday, except for his loss in the small region of American Samoa in the Pacific Ocean.

RealClearPolitics media polls show that Trump, 77, has a 65-point lead over his rivals in the primary elections, and by two points over President Joe Biden in the November presidential elections.