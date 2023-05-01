Peretz told the Associated Press that the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have agreed to send representatives to the negotiations, possibly in Saudi Arabia.

“The negotiations will initially focus on reaching a permanent, reliable and monitored local and international ceasefire,” Perthes said.

“The technical details of the negotiations are still being prepared,” he added.

He continued, “It is still important to get the two parties to communicate and abide by the ceasefire… Among the possibilities is the establishment of a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that includes Sudanese and foreign observers… but that must be negotiated.”

A series of temporary truces over the past week reduced the intensity of fighting in some Sudanese regions, while fierce battles continued in other regions, prompting civilians to leave their homes.

Earlier, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Sudan told Reuters that he had sensed a change in the positions of the two sides recently and that they were more open to negotiations.

If agreed upon, these negotiations would be the first clear sign of progress since fighting broke out on April 15.

This comes as the Sudanese Ministry of Health revealed that about 530 people, including civilians and combatants, were killed in these clashes, in addition to the injury of 4,500 others.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have also fled the fighting, especially in Khartoum and Omdurman. Many headed to the northern border with Egypt or to Port Sudan. Foreign governments also evacuated their nationals.