Overview: UK sends food aid to surrounded cities and EU countries join forces to buy gas
These are the main developments from Friday evening and the night from Friday to Saturday:
- It United Kingdom will send 2.4 million euros in food aid to areas in Ukraine surrounded by the Russian army, reports Reuters news agency. From warehouses in Poland and Slovakia, according to the British government, about 25 truckloads transported to the affected areas with dried food, canned food and drinking water.
- The European Union will jointly purchase gas and ensure that stocks are replenished to 80 percent next winter in order to be less dependent on market disruptions and to dampen the price as much as possible. The EU heads of government decided this on Friday evening on the second day of their summit in Brussels.
- France is working with Turkey and Greece on a plan to send residents of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to evacuate† French President Emmanuel Macron said this after the EU summit in Brussels. “I will have another meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the next 48 to 72 hours to work out the details,” he said.
