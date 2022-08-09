UnipolSai and Generali, fine by the Antitrust Authority for “dilatory, obstructive and / or unjustified refusal behavior”

L’Competition and Market Guarantor Authority has sanctioned UnipolSai Insurance And Generali Italy for having adopted, in the liquidation of damages RCAuto, an unfair commercial practice in violation of the Consumer Code. In consideration of the gravity and duration of the case, the Authority imposed a fine of 5 million euros on each company, the maximum legal limit allowed. According to the Antitrustthe commercial practice was carried out through misleading and aggressive conduct.

“In the first place – explains a note – the two companies have implemented dilatory, obstructive and / or unjustified refusal behavior, in relation to the exercise of the injured party’s right to access the claim file. In fact, it appears that UnipolSai and Generali responded late, with respect to the deadlines set by sector regulations, to numerous requests for access to the documents “. General – the Authority continues – the response and / or late rejection of the requests for access also concerned those formulated before the company presented an offer for compensation or its refusal, when the right to access does not it still arose in the hands of the injured party. The company, however, in these cases has not communicated the inadmissibility of the request, nor has it logged in once the assessment process of the claim has been completed. UnipolSaion the other hand, in some cases it responded to the access request by making the documentation available at its Settlement Center, rather than sending it to the applicant “.” Furthermore, when deciding the amount of the reimbursement, the companies did not provide relevant information relating to its determination or the reasons for refusing compensation “.

According to the Authority “it is deficiencies capable of inducing recipients to accept the compensation offer or reject it without the information necessary to oppose it. Finally, the commercial practice was carried out by imposing obstacles of various kinds to the exercise of the rights deriving from the motor liability insurance contract and without respecting the time limits set by the Private Insurance Code for the formulation of the offer or for its refusal. Both in the case of Generali and in that of UnipolSai, there have been numerous claims in which the offer and / or its refusal were formulated late with respect to the deadline set by law. In the case of UnipolSai, in addition to this, further obstacles were identified, such as the failure to respond to requests from consumers regarding the status of the case or the difficulty in making contact with the liquidator “. The Authority therefore ascertained “the incorrectness of this commercial practice, considered capable of considerably limiting the freedom of choice or behavior of the consumer in relation to compensation for the accident”.

